Ontario ombud to investigate long-term care

TORONTO — Ontario's ombudsman is launching an investigation into the province's oversight of long-term care homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, 1,648 residents and seven staff members have died amid outbreaks in the facilities.

Ombudsman Paul Dube says he will investigate whether the government oversight has been adequate to ensure the safety of residents and staff.

Dube says a military report into the conditions at five homes in the province "painted a stunning portrait of the situation in long-term care during this crisis."