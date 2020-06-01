Quebec malls, nail salons, courthouses reopen

MONTREAL — Many services and business are reopening across Quebec today after several weeks of pandemic-induced shutdowns.

Daycares are now open in the greater Montreal area and in the administrative region of Joliette, a town about 65 kilometres northeast.

Courthouses across the province have been permitted to reopen gradually, starting today, with limited seating capacity and Plexiglas protecting clerks and judges.

Camping is now allowed outside the Montreal and Joliette regions, as are country home rentals.