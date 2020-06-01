Speed, impairment 'contributing factors' in 2019 Flamborough crash that saw driver fatally electrocuted

Speed, impairment and distracted driving are "all contributing factors" in a June 2019 collision that resulted in the electrocution death of a 21-year-old Lynden man.

In a release, the Hamilton Police Service said it has concluded its investigation into the cause of the single-vehicle crash that took place on Woodhill Road at the 4th Concession Road West June 9, 2019.

“Reports recently received concluded speed, impairment as well as distracted driving were all contributing factors in the collision,” said police.

At approximately 3:30 a.m., police say the man’s 2013 Hyundai Elantra left the road, went into a ditch and hit a hydro pole. An autopsy revealed the man was fatally electrocuted after he stepped on a live wire after his car smashed into the hydro pole, prompting police to warn the public to be safe around downed hydro wires.