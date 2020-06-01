Ontario freezes hydro rates through October

Zap, you’re frozen.

The Progressive Conservatives are freezing Ontario electricity prices around the clock at 12.8 cents per kilowatt hour until Halloween.

With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing more people to work from home, Energy Minister Greg Rickford moved Monday to eliminate time-of-use (TOU) pricing.

At the start of the outbreak, Rickford cut peak pricing to 10.1 cents per kilowatt hour with rates higher at other times of day, which was saving the average household around $20 a month.

“Homeowners will notice very little difference from one bill to the next,” the minister said of the change to one fixed price.

“The new COVID-19 recovery rate will provide stability for Ontario electricity consumers, while we work to reopen our province and restart our economy,” he said from Kenora.

“We recognize that businesses and families are living with a great deal of uncertainty, and they need to know what they can expect when they open their electricity bills every month.”

Rickford said that starting Nov. 1, hydro ratepayers will be able to return to time-of-use pricing or opt for a new tiered plan that “will provide a set rate for electricity up to a certain level of consumption.”

The minister noted that Queen’s Park is already subsidizing residential, farm and small business electricity bills by 31.8 per cent, which will cost the treasury $5.6 billion this year.

Also Monday, Rickford said the Ontario Energy Board’s “winter disconnection ban” was being extended until July 31, meaning no one can be cut off from their electricity or natural gas.