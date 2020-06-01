Beijing could bar exit from Hong Kong: lawyer

—Expanding family-reunification sponsorship programs beyond parents and spouses.

—Issuing more temporary-resident permits, work visas and student visas.

—Granting refugee status to democracy advocates, and offering them stepped-up resettlement options.

Last year, Hong Kong residents took to the streets in mass protests against a proposed extradition law from Beijing that was eventually abandoned.

During that unrest, Go's clinic received requests from Canadians of Hong Kong descent whose relatives participated in pro-democracy protests, she said.

Since Beijing announced the new security law, the clinic is getting calls from Canadians who are worried about their families even though they may not have been involved with the democracy movement, said Go.

"These are our people. And as parliamentarians dedicated to promoting and protecting democracy, we cannot stand by silently. I endorse all of the actions," said Independent Sen. Marilou McPhedran.

McPhedran said she has travelled across Africa and seen the effect of China's massive development spending, an influence-buying effort that many analysts say is a power play by Beijing's ruling communist party.

"The weaponization of economic support is something that we need to understand better as we look at what is happening in Hong Kong," said McPhedran.

"The violation of the Hong Kong Basic Law, which is the essence of what China is saying it is going to do, is in fact a precursor to threats to democracies in many other countries as well."

Conservative MP Kenny Chiu, who was born in Hong Kong, said the people of his homeland respect human rights and the rule of law, and they are prepared to commemorate Thursday's anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre that saw the Chinese army kill scores of pro-democracy student protesters in 1989.

"We're witnessing in Hong Kong basic dictatorship in disguise, exerting its power out of fear for these values," said Chiu.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2020.

By Mike Blanchfield, The Canadian Press