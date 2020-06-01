Pearson passengers, employees must wear masks

Toronto's Pearson international airport says passengers and airport employees must now wear masks or face coverings "at all times," part of a bundle of new policies effective today to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The Greater Toronto Airport Authority, which operates Canada's largest airport, says access to terminals is restricted to passengers who are travelling that day. Friends and family members dropping off or picking up passengers are not allowed inside, unless the traveller is under 16 or requires mobility assistance.

The airport says physical distancing of two metres is a must "whenever possible."

Pearson is also asking passengers to exit the terminal immediately after collecting their bags.