Ontario reports more than 400 cases again; Investigation launched into Ontario LTC homes after 150 complaints

11:55 a.m.: There were 52 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Quebec over the past 24 hours.

That number is more than double the 20 COVID-19 deaths recorded on Monday.

But public health officials have stated that the daily number of recorded deaths isn’t always exact, because some deaths are only attributed to the novel coronavirus days after they occur.

The number of new confirmed daily cases of the virus, however, continued its downward trend today, with 239 cases — the lowest number since March 25.

The total number of confirmed cases in Quebec now stands at 51,593, including 4,713 deaths and 16,803 people who have recovered.

There were 10 fewer patients being treated in hospital for COVID-19, for a total of 1,175.

11:30 a.m.: Ontario’s regional health units are reporting another day with more than 400 new COVID-19 cases as an outbreak among farmworkers in Southwestern Ontario continues to result in dozens of newly reported cases.

At least 164 workers have tested positive so far at a large-scale agricultural facility in Norfolk County, southwest of Hamilton; seven migrant workers are in hospital, with three in intensive care, according to the Hamilton Spectator. In the last two days, the total number of reported cases in the Haldimand-Norfolk health has jumped by more than 70 per cent, to 382 from 220.

Before this week, most of Ontario’s recent new infections were coming in the GTA, with cases in the rest of the province slowing to a relative trickle.

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, Ontario’s regional health units are reporting a total of 30,132 confirmed and probable cases, including 2,338 deaths.

The jump of 414 new cases since the same time Monday was the second consecutive day above 400 cases after 10 straight below.

Meanwhile, the eight fatal cases reported in the province since Monday morning was well below recent trends; before this week, the last full day to see fewer than 10 reported deaths came on April 5. The rate of deaths is down considerably since peaking at more than 90 deaths in a day earlier this month, about two weeks after the daily case totals hit a first peak in mid-April.

Earlier Tuesday, the province once again reported that testing labs had failed to hit a target of 16,000 completed tests daily, however activity at assessment centres across the province was up, with nearly 20,000 samples added to the test queue, a sign the dip in completion is likely not to last.

The province says the labs have the capacity to complete about 20,000 tests daily. Premier Doug Ford, who has called for widespread testing as a key part of Ontario’s response to the pandemic, faced criticism after the labs reported daily totals far below target for 10 straight days in late May.

The province also reported 801 patients are now hospitalized with COVID-19, including 125 in intensive care, of whom 87 are on a ventilator — numbers that fall sharply last month. The province also says more than 22,000 patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus have now recovered from the disease — about three-quarters of the total infected.

The province says its data is accurate to 4 p.m. the previous day. The province also cautions its latest count of total deaths — 2,284 — may be incomplete or out of date due to delays in the reporting system, saying that in the event of a discrepancy, “data reported by (the health units) should be considered the most up to date.”

The Star’s count includes some patients reported as “probable” COVID-19 cases, meaning they have symptoms and contacts or travel history that indicate they very likely have the disease, but have not yet received a positive lab test.

11 a.m.: A livestream of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's daily news conference is available at thestar.com

10:48 a.m.: Ontario is reporting that there were 15,244 tests completed in the previous day, the second day in a row the province did not meet its goal of 16,000 a day amid a push to increase testing levels.

10:18 a.m.: Ontario’s patient ombudsman is launching a systemic investigation into the resident and caregiver experience at Ontario’s long-term-care homes homes after receiving 150 complaints. The investigation will focus on staffing levels, visitor restrictions, infection prevention and control procedures and communication of information. About 1,700 nursing home residents have died and more than 5,000 are infected.

9:55 a.m.: Tokyo issued an alert to residents for the first time urging additional caution against the coronavirus pandemic, after a spike in new cases.

The Japanese capital saw 34 new infections on Tuesday, the most in a single day in more than three weeks. Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike triggered what she has dubbed a “Tokyo Alert,” aiming to heighten Tokyo residents’ awareness of the state of the pandemic, and which could lead to businesses in the capital again being asked to close their doors should a surge continue.

While the alert itself won’t immediately lead to new restrictions, if cases continue to climb in the city the government has said it could reinstate its call for companies to shut and residents to stay at home.

Of the 34 cases Tuesday, 13 came from a cluster at a hospital in Koganei in the west of the city, where more than 30 infections have been reported to date. Koike also said that many of the cases over the past week came from Tokyo’s nightlife districts, with dozens of the infections linked to areas populated by hostess clubs and other such entertainment venues.

9:40 a.m.: The college football season opener between Notre Dame and Navy has been moved out of Ireland because of the cornavirus pandemic.

The Irish and Midshipmen were scheduled to meet in Dublin on Aug. 29, but instead will seek to play at the Naval Academy during the Labor Day weekend. The decision to move the venue came after discussions between the Irish government, medical authorities and the leadership teams at Navy and Notre Dame.

“Our priority must be ensuring the health and safety of all involved,” Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk said. “I am expecting that we will still be able to play Notre Dame as our season opener, but there is still much to be determined by health officials and those that govern college football at large.”

Notre Dame and Navy planned to stage the 94th consecutive installment of the longest continuous intersectional rivalry in the United States at Aviva Stadium in Ireland. Instead, the schools will strive to play at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland, on Sept. 5 or 6. This will be the first time the Fighting Irish will play at Navy’s 34,000-seat stadium. The game is usually played at a larger alternative site when the Midshipmen host.

8:49 a.m.: It looks like hockey fans will be able to cheer on their favourite NHL team this summer but Canadians have issued a collective shrug about whether the Stanley Cup is hoisted on their home ice.

Less than one-quarter of those who took part in a recent survey said it was very important that a Canadian city be host to some of the playoffs.

The web survey, conducted by polling firm Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies, found 47 per cent thought it wasn’t important that the puck drop in a Canadian arena.

The NHL plans to resume its 2019-20 season, brought to a halt in March by the COVID-19 pandemic, with games played in two hub cities.

Edmonton, Vancouver and Toronto are among the 10 possible locations, but Canada’s mandatory 14-day quarantine for people entering the country remains in place and could scuttle the prospect of hockey north of the 49th parallel.

8:38 a.m. Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed his government to take quick steps to repair economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin reported to Putin on Tuesday that the Cabinet’s plan contains measures designed to stimulate economic growth, raise incomes and reduce unemployment.

A partial economic shutdown that Putin ordered in late March to stem the country’s outbreak badly hurt an economy already battered by a sharp drop in oil prices.

The Russian leader says the nation is now past the peak of contagion, allowing regional officials to gradually ease the restrictions. However, some experts warned that a daily increase of about 9,000 confirmed cases makes a quick lifting of the lockdown dangerous.

On Monday, Putin set July 1 as the date for a nationwide vote on constitutional amendments allowing him to extend his rule until 2036, if he chooses.

8 a.m. The two main Russian Orthodox cathedrals in Moscow have reopened their doors as officials take more steps to ease the country’s coronavirus lockdown.

The Christ the Savior Cathedral and the Epiphany Cathedral at Yelokhovo welcomed parishioners again on Tuesday.

The move was co-ordinated with federal and city officials. Church-goers are supposed to wear medical masks and maintain a proper distance from others during services.

Other churches in the Russian capital are scheduled to reopen on Saturday. Moscow churches have been closed to parishioners since April 13.

Orthodox churches in many other regions across the vast country already have reopened as provincial authorities started lifting restrictions intended to stem the outbreak.

Russian officials say that the nation is now past the peak of contagion, making it safe to gradually ease lockdown measures. Some experts warn that with new confirmed cases increasing by about 9,000 daily, lifting restrictions quickly is dangerous.

8 a.m.: South Africa’s total confirmed coronavirus cases have jumped to more than 35,000 while the province anchored by Cape Town remains a worrying hot spot with more than 23,000.

South Africa has the most confirmed virus cases of any nation in Africa. The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the total number across the continent is now above 152,000.

South Africa took another step in easing lockdown restrictions on Monday with alcohol sales allowed again. Authorities have warned that the rate of new cases is expected to quicken.

South Africa has seen cases double roughly every 12 days while cases in the Western Cape have been doubling every nine days.

A major test lies ahead this weekend as places of worship are allowed to operate with a limit of 50 people, despite warnings from some religious leaders about the risk of spreading the virus.

7:47 a.m.: Global stock markets rose Tuesday as more economies reopened for business after long and painful shutdowns to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

While the social unrest in the U.S. continued to provide a gloomy backdrop, international investors remained focus on the prospects for global economic growth. More countries and sectors are reopening, though activity is expected to remain subdued as social distancing rules complicate plans to get back to business.

Futures for the Dow and the S&P 500 indexes on Wall Street were up 0.6 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively.

In Europe, France’s CAC 40 jumped 2.1 per cent to 4,863 as the country opened restaurants, cafes, parks and beaches and launched a contract tracing app to help keep tabs on new contagions. Germany’s DAX, which had been closed Monday, caught up with previous global markets’ gains and surged 3.9 per cent to 12,033. Britain’s FTSE 100 added 1 per cent to 6,2130.

In Southeast Asia, where shutdowns are beginning to ease, Indonesia’s benchmark jumped nearly 2.0 per cent and Singapore’s surged 2.3 per cent.

Despite the bright mood across, fears persist about a possible resurgence in coronavirus outbreaks in some countries.

There were 34 new confirmed cases in Tokyo on Tuesday, seeming to reaffirm growing risks as people begin to mingle more in crowded commuter trains with the reopenings of more offices, schools, restaurants and stores. The daily numbers had dropped below 20 recently.

7:21 a.m.: Formula One will finally get underway with back-to-back races at the Austrian Grand Prix in July as part of an eight-race European swing.

The Red Bull Ring in Spielberg will host races on July 5 and 12, governing body FIA said in a statement on Tuesday.

The next race will be in Hungary on July 19 followed by consecutive races at the British GP at Silverstone on Aug. 2 and 9 after the British government exempted elite sports from an upcoming quarantine on foreign visitors.

Further races are scheduled for Spain on Aug. 16 and Belgium on Aug. 30, with Italy completing the European swing on Sept. 6.

“Over the past two months Formula One has been working closely with all partners, authorities, the FIA and the 10 teams to create a revised calendar that will allow a return to racing in a way that is safe,” the FIA said. “Due to the ongoing fluidity of the COVID-19 situation internationally, the details of the wider calendar will be finalized in the coming weeks.”

There will be no spectators allowed to attend, although there may be later in the year if health conditions allow it.

7:13 a.m.: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte marked Italy’s national day with an appeal to citizens to work together to revive the country, as his government prepares to lift restrictions on domestic travel from Wednesday.

With the number of new coronavirus cases continuing to decline, Italians will be allowed to travel freely around the country again, ending almost three months of confinement to their home region to limit transmission of the disease.

Conte is sticking with the plan announced last month despite threats from officials in the south to turn away citizens from Lombardy. Italy’s richest and most populous region around Milan was the epicenter of one of Europe’s most-extensive outbreaks.

“Let’s combine and concentrate all our energy in the shared effort to pick ourselves up and begin again with maximum determination,” Conte said in a message posted Tuesday on Facebook, evoking efforts to rebuild the nation after World War II.

“Everyone must do their part, as it has always been in the most difficult moments in our history,” he added. “Italy, our community, is our strength.”

6:30 a.m.: The City of Toronto urged the province Monday to immediately begin collecting race-based and occupational data on COVID-19 cases, calling preliminary information showing the pandemic’s disproportionate impacts “disturbing.”

In a letter addressed to top provincial health officials, Toronto Board of Health chair councillor Joe Cressy (Spadina-Fort York) highlighted data collected by Toronto Public Health which shows that areas of the city with the highest percentages of people who are low-income, racialized, and recent immigrants have the highest case rates of COVID-19.

“It is clear that this is a virus that preys on poverty and existing health inequities. In order to tackle COVID-19, we must fully understand the virus, and who is most at risk,” Cressy writes, noting that city council voted last week to send the request.

“We need to have access to this data on a province-wide scale,” the letter adds.

5:30 a.m.: Ontario is expected today to extend its state of emergency until June 30.

The measure bans gatherings larger than five people.

It also orders the closure of some businesses such as restaurants and bars, except if they offer takeout or delivery.

If the vote passes, the measure — which had been set to expire today — will be extended for another 28 days.

Independent legislator Randy Hillier has said he will vote against the measure, saying it gives the government too much authority.

Ontario declared a state of emergency on March 17 as COVID-19 cases began to climb in the province.

5:15 a.m.: As protesters keep up their anti-racism rallies on both sides of the border, top health officials are hoping they don’t forget about the risk of COVID-19.

Canadian health officials are not suggesting people avoid protests, but they are stressing the importance of hand sanitizer and masks.

With physical distance being nearly impossible in some of these settings, rally-goers may have to find other ways to try to keep themselves safe.

Protests have taken place in several Canadian cities in the aftermath of a black man dying last week in Minneapolis after a white police officer pressed a knee into his neck.

George Floyd’s death has sent throngs into the streets in several U.S. and Canadian cities to decry systemic racism and police brutality.

Meanwhile, House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota is scheduled today to appear at a committee on procedure and House affairs.

He is expected to discuss the hybrid Parliament and how it is functioning during the pandemic.

The Senate Finance Committee also meets today with many major industry leaders set to appear.

3 a.m.: South American countries at the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic are choosing to reopen even as case numbers rise, ignoring the example set by Europe in which nations waited for the worst to pass.

Meanwhile in the U.S., there are concerns that widespread protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man pinned at the neck by a white police officer, could cause new outbreaks in a nation where the virus has disproportionately affected racial minorities.

And a new estimate by the Congressional Budget Office cautioned the damage to the world’s largest economy could amount to nearly $16 trillion over the next decade if Congress doesn’t work to mitigate the fallout.

Experts are concerned about what’s happening in South America.

“Clearly the situation in many South American countries is far from stable. There is a rapid increase in cases, and those systems are coming under increasing pressure,” said Mike Ryan, the executive director of the World Health Organization’s emergencies program.

His warning came as some of Brazil’s hardest-hit cities, including the jungle metropolis Manaus and coastal Rio de Janeiro, were starting to allow more activity. Brazil has reported more than 526,000 cases of the virus, second only to the 1.8 million reported by the U.S.

Elsewhere in the region, Bolivia’s government has authorized reopening most of the country, while Venezuela has unwound restrictions. Ecuador’s airports are resuming flights and shoppers are returning to some of Colombia’s malls.

Further north in Mexico, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador kicked off the nation’s return to a “new normal” Monday with his first road trip in two months as the nation began to gradually ease some of its virus restrictions.

Monday 10 p.m. Large public gatherings, including anti-racism protests, pose health risks during a pandemic, British Columbia’s top health officials said Monday.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said people in B.C. have the right to protest and express their feelings, but warned there could be COVID-19 health consequences associated with a weekend protest in downtown Vancouver.

“Peaceful demonstration is our right, one that is important to all of us, but we cannot forget we are still in the middle of a pandemic,” she said at a news conference in Victoria.

Henry said she saw many people wearing masks and practising safe distancing but she urged those who attended to monitor their health over the coming days.

“We also know right now large gatherings remain very high risk, even outdoors,” she said. “Those who were there (Sunday), you may have put yourself at risk.”

An estimated 3,500 people gathered in Vancouver following protests across the United States over the death of George Floyd, an African-American man who died in Minneapolis after a white police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes.

B.C. has a public health order limiting the size of gatherings to 50 people.

“Weigh your options, think about the impacts, particularly if you are a health-care worker or have vulnerable people in your circle, in your household, in your family,” Henry said.

The province reported 24 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday and one death of an elderly resident at a Metro Vancouver long-term-care home.

B.C. now has 2,597 cases of COVID-19 and there have been 165 deaths. The province says 2,207 people have recovered from the illness.

Monday 6:50 p.m. Ontario’s regional health units are reporting a spike in new COVID-19 infections on a day that saw the fewest reported deaths in nearly two months, according to the Star’s latest count.

As of 5 p.m. Monday, the health units have reported a total of 30,044 confirmed and probable cases, including 2,336 deaths.

The eight new deaths reported since Sunday evening marked the first day with fewer than 10 new fatal cases since April 5, back when both cases and deaths were still growing rapidly in Ontario. That day also saw eight deaths reported in the province.

The rate of deaths is down considerably since peaking at more than 90 in a day in early May, about two weeks after the daily case totals hit a first peak in mid-April.

Meanwhile, the 458 new cases since the same time Sunday ended a string of six consecutive days with fewer than 400 cases. Unlike in recent days that have been dominated by case growth in Toronto and Peel Region, Monday’s case spike included a very large increase outside of the GTA, including more than 100 confirmed infections in Haldimand-Norfolk, which has seen dozens of cases in an outbreak among migrant farm workers.

Earlier Monday, the province reported 781 patients are now hospitalized with COVID-19, including 125 in intensive care, of whom 89 are on a ventilator — numbers that have fallen sharply this month. The province also says more than 22,000 patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus have now recovered from the disease — about three-quarters of the total infected.

The province says its data is accurate to 4 p.m. the previous day. The province also cautions its latest count of total deaths — 2,276 — may be incomplete or out of date due to delays in the reporting system, saying that in the event of a discrepancy, “data reported by (the health units) should be considered the most up to date.”

The Star’s count includes some patients reported as “probable” COVID-19 cases, meaning they have symptoms and contacts or travel history that indicate they very likely have the disease, but have not yet received a positive lab test.

Read more of Monday’s coverage.