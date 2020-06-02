Forced to close after employee tests positive for COVID-19, Waterdown McDonald's now open

A Waterdown McDonald's location that was temporarily shuttered after an employee reported testing positive for COVID-19 has since reopened.

The Hamilton Street North restaurant closed its doors May 30 after one of its employees reported testing positive for the novel coronavirus. The employee last worked May 26 from 1:45 to 8 p.m.

"Out of an abundance of caution, McDonald's Canada made the decision to immediately shut down the restaurant for a thorough cleaning and sanitation by third-party cleaning experts," said Ryma Boussoufa, McDonald's corporate relations external communications manager, in a statement May 30.

The restaurant, said Boussoufa, reopened May 31.