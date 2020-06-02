COVID-19: Hamilton public health urges precautions during protests

Hamilton city officials are urging people who attend large protests to take measures to protect themselves and others from COVID-19.

In recent days, residents have organized rallies to protest police violence after a Minneapolis officer pressed his knee on the neck of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, until he died.

One at Gore Park on Monday drew at least 200 people, many of whom wore masks while several others didn’t as crowding made it difficult to maintain physical distancing at pinch points in the green space.

“Of course, we all have to right to protest, and of course, these are issues that are going to bring forth a lot of passion, a lot of concern, and people are going to want to express that,” Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, medical officer of health, said Tuesday.

But it’s important for protesters to follow the advice public health has provided throughout the pandemic, such as wearing masks, maintaining a two-metre separation from others and handwashing, she noted.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, offered similar advice during a news conference Monday.

“One might want to choose other means of showing or messaging whether it be signage or making noise using other instruments. Shouting and that type of behaviour can potentially project more droplets,” Tam said.

“Be considerate of others. People are out to protest to support a common goal. Be respectful and kind to each other who are participating by wearing a mask and doing the right public health measures is really key,” she added.

Some have described the Floyd tragedy — the latest in a recent spate of deaths of Black people in police custody — as a pandemic in and of itself unfolding alongside the viral outbreak, which has shown to afflict that same population at a disproportionately higher rate.

“I think what it comes down to is that when the public has no outlet for their anger, if there’s a grieving that needs to happen, they will take it to the streets,” Hamilton-Centre MP Matthew Green said.