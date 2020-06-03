Van attack trial to begin in November

TORONTO — The trial for the man accused of using a van to kill 10 people on a busy Toronto sidewalk has been set for this fall.

Alek Minassian faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of second-degree murder.

Justice John McMahon set Nov. 9 for the four-week trial to begin in front of a judge without a jury.

Minassian's trial was to begin on April 6 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.