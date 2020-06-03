Body-worn cameras, use of force and other Hamilton police rules

Oversight

There are several oversight bodies in Ontario tasked with investigating police.

The Special Investigations Unit is an arm’s-length agency that investigates incidents involving police in Ontario when someone is seriously hurt, killed or there is an allegation of sexual assault.

Typically, the police service alerts the SIU after an incident and the SIU decides whether to engage its mandate. If that happens, the SIU assigns investigators. They have the power to criminally charge police officers. If the SIU decides charges are not warranted, which happens in most cases, a detailed director’s report is released publicly.

For incidents that do not meet the criteria for an SIU investigation, including complaints about police conduct, the service or policies, there is the Office of the Independent Police Review Director (OIPRD).

The OIPRD may dismiss a complaint, send it back to the police service for an internal investigation or investigate itself. Less serious matters may be resolved by an informal resolution or mediation.

Use of force

Use-of-force training is mandatory for all officers in Ontario. They are trained through the Ontario Police College and then train in-house annually through the training branch.

Officers are trained to use a firearm, conducted energy weapon (CEW), pepper spray and an extendable baton. There are also defensive tactics, which include open-palm strikes, elbow strikes and kicks. They are also trained on communication.

Officers are not trained to use chokeholds.

Police are trained to assess a situation and react based on the perceived level of threat. It is not an exact formula, but more subjective to the individual officer who is often making a split-second decision.

All incidents of force are recorded by the police service and presented to the police board annually. In 2018 — the latest numbers available — showed a total 233 use of force incidents. The 10-year average was 235.

The incidents are broken into 10 categories: shootings, firearm pointed, handgun drawn, aerosol weapon, impact hard, impact soft, empty hands hard, empty hands soft, canine bite and CEW.

In Hamilton, most police shootings are to euthanize an injured animal. But in 2018 there were two fatal police shootings — Quinn MacDougall, killed on April 3, 2018, and Robyn Garlow, killed in an apartment on King Street East on Oct. 20.

Both incidents involved a distressed person with a knife. And in both incidents the SIU cleared the officers of wrongdoing.

As of this January, police services in Ontario are mandated to collect race-related data in use-of-force arrests.

Police across Ontario, including Hamilton, objected to how the data is collected. Hamilton police said the seven categories force officers to make an unfair perception decision.

The categories — “Black, East/Southeast Asian, Indigenous, Latino, Middle Eastern, South Asian and White” — were adopted from the Anti-Racism Act. Advocates say the data is important to be able to assess racial discrimination.

No use-of-force data has yet been released in Hamilton this year.

Carding

The practice of carding or street checks — police stopping people who are not suspected of a crime to ask for identifying information — has disproportionately targeted racialized groups across Ontario.

In response, the province implemented COII (Collection of Identifying Information) legislation in 2017 that restricts what information and when police can collect identifying information from the public.

When the legislation took effect, it drastically reduced the number of street checks recorded by police.