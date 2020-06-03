The NBA’s 22-team game plan would crown a champion in October

Multiple games at multiple sites daily on the Disney-ESPN campus.

There are still issues, such as the schedule for the “regular season” portion.

One report suggested the league would just pick up its original schedule for the 22 Orlando-bound teams, leaving out games involving teams whose seasons are over. However, research by The Associated Press showed that it would not be possible for all 22 teams to play an eight-game schedule under those guidelines.

Also unannounced were details on health and safety: COVID-19 testing protocols, who precisely will be allowed into the various facilities, and who will be sequestered along with the players, coaches and team officials allowed under the league bubble.

“Obviously it’s good that the NBA is going to be back,” said Siakam. “That’s the good news. But all the logistics? I really don’t know how I feel about that now.”

The Raptors had a 46-18 record and were in second place in the Eastern Conference – third overall in the NBA – when the season was suspended. They held a three-game lead over third-place Boston and trailed first-place Milwaukee by 61/2 games, putting them on track for a first-round playoff series against Orlando or Brooklyn, who were in a virtual tie for seventh.

Three Eastern teams — Milwaukee, Toronto and Boston — had clinched playoff spots when the season was halted, and if there are only eight games remaining it means Miami, Indiana and Philadelphia would also have clinched berths. That would leave Brooklyn, Orlando and Washington to fight for the final two slots.

According to The Associated Press, some elements of the restart plan could change and others are still being negotiated, such as how much salary players will lose with a shorter regular season. If 15 per cent of the season is not played, the current estimate based on the proposal, players would give up a total of roughly $610 million (U.S.).

