Group calls for defunding of Hamilton Police in wake of anti-Black racism protests

“It’s (about) creating a safer environment for us,” said Issa.

In a statement to The Hamilton Spectator, spokesperson Jackie Penman said the Hamilton Police Service remains “committed to growing with, and learning from, all of our communities.”

“We know we are not perfect and there is much work to do. We appreciate the issues raised by Black Lives Matter and look forward to engaging in an open and transparent dialogue,” said Penman.

In a statement Wednesday, Mayor Fred Eisenberger said he will continue to “reflect on what I, as an individual, can do to work better together with our Black-led community organizations.”

Eisenberger, chair of the police services board, added that he is continuing “conversations on how we can continue to serve and protect all members of our city equitably and respectfully.”

Ameil Joseph, a member of African-Caribbean Faculty Association of McMaster University, said the community must become “better listeners,” given the demands issued Tuesday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the coalition’s letter had more than 900 online signatures, according to Issa.

“We are here today to simply say that words are not enough, we demand action,” said one of the organizers during the livestream. “At the end of the day, everyone is putting out statements and everyone is giving their piece, but no one is putting concrete actions behind those words.”

Removal of in-school officers

The group has also called on the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board to remove school resource officers — constables assigned to work at high schools — and to fund a “public review of police violence that occurred in their schools.”

They also called for HWDSB to “collect and release data that documents the disciplinary action against students by race and gender,” and “implement a community-run alternative to disciplinary action based on the principles of restorative justice.”

In a statement, HWDSB board Alex Johnstone said “the community brought forward many areas that will better serve Black students and families. So much of this work has already started in our Equity Action Plan and includes the development of an anti-Black racism procedure.”

An update on that plan is expected later this month, she added.

“We are committed to looking within our organization and seeking the advice of community partners to bring about change. We can always do more,” said Johnstone.