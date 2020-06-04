What will happen to Hamilton's fall fairs amid COVID-19 pandemic?

Tammy Quinn, secretary-treasurer and manager of the Ancaster Agricultural Society, said the board of directors will be discussing how the organization will “best maintain the safety of our membership and the community” while still providing an educational and fun experience. Quinn said a plan is expected to be announced “within the next couple of weeks” on whether the fair will be held.

The 170th Ancaster Fair is scheduled to take place Sept. 24 to 27 at the Ancaster Agricultural Society fairgrounds on Trinity Road.

The fair has already cancelled its Ancaster Fair Summer Camp because of the “uncertainty” of how the province will address child-care programming during the pandemic. Quinn said the camp would have celebrated its sixth year. Organizers expect the camp to return in 2021.

Organizers of the Binbrook Fall Fair, scheduled to be held Sept. 18 to 20, said so far, the popular event is still on track.

“It’s only May and there are hundreds, or perhaps even thousands, of things that can come into play between now and then,” fall organizers said in a recent statement.

The fair has been “very prudent” with administrating the fair and the organization is “on very solid financial footing.”

Organizers said there are timelines when a decision has to be made if the fair can proceed, but “we aren’t there yet.”

Meanwhile, Lois James, manager of the Rockton Agricultural Society, said a board meeting is scheduled to be held June 8 to decide if the Rockton World’s Fair, scheduled to be held on Thanksgiving weekend Oct. 9 to 12, will move forward.

Eisenberger has stated reopening plans for the city will be based on public health recommendations, coronavirus data and what the province decides to do.

Ontario health officials are in discussions about the second stage of the province’s economic reopening plan. The number of new coronavirus cases have oscillated up and down over the last two weeks since the province entered Stage 1 of its plan. Provincial officials have previously stated they want to see a consistent, two-to-four week decline in new cases before reopening further.

Hamilton’s cases are now 706 as of June 4, with 539 cases resolved. There have been 38 deaths.

Premier Doug Ford has stated even though the province extended the state of emergency until June 30, it won’t prevent the province’s reopening process.

Ford has stated he supports a regional approach to reopening the province. Two-thirds of the province’s cases are in the Greater Toronto Area, while other public health units have seen few, if any, active cases. Hamilton will be one of the regions that will be last on the list to fully reopen.