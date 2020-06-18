The latest on what’s open and what’s still closed as Hamilton enters Stage 2

Why, yes. Yes you can go to the beach starting Friday.

Not certain where you can go or what you can do during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Here’s a quick list to keep you up-to-date on what you can and cannot do as the Hamilton area slowly reopens.

The City of Hamilton was given green light to enter Stage 2 of re-opening. It is following a “road map” to opening the community safely and in step with the province of Ontario guidelines. Keep in mind that the pandemic is still here and while Hamilton, Niagara and Haldimand are in Stage 2 of opening, Toronto remains in Stage 1. This means that local businesses like hair dressers, dentists and restaurant patios can open. Ontario currently remains in a state of emergency until June 30.