The latest on what’s open and what’s still closed as Hamilton enters Stage 2

News Jun 18, 2020 by Jennifer Moore Hamilton Spectator

Why, yes. Yes you can go to the beach starting Friday.

Not certain where you can go or what you can do during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Here’s a quick list to keep you up-to-date on what you can and cannot do as the Hamilton area slowly reopens.

The City of Hamilton was given green light to enter Stage 2 of re-opening. It is following a “road map” to opening the community safely and in step with the province of Ontario guidelines. Keep in mind that the pandemic is still here and while Hamilton, Niagara and Haldimand are in Stage 2 of opening, Toronto remains in Stage 1. This means that local businesses like hair dressers, dentists and restaurant patios can open. Ontario currently remains in a state of emergency until June 30.

This information will be updated online as the situation changes in the coming weeks. Be sure to practise the six-foot physical-distancing rule, wash your hands, wear a mask and don’t touch your face if you do go out. As of Friday, June 12, changes include groups of 10 people or less may gather, preferably outdoors and consistently with the same 10 people.

NOTE: This is a rapidly evolving list, last updated June 18.

IT’S OPEN

Recreation, parks and trails:

  • Beaches in the area will start opening on Friday, June 19. Water quality testing will also resume. Beaches include Confederation Beach Park, Burlington Beachway Park and Lake Erie beaches. Niagara Region Public Health has begun onsite assessments of beaches to prepare for re-opening and will begin posting water quality results to the Beach Water Testing in Niagara page on Friday, June 26.
  • Spray pads, 65 of Hamilton’s 68 splash pads will open Friday, June 19. COVID-19 precautions remain in place while using spray pads. These include keeping two metres of physical distance between yourself and others who aren’t in your “social circle”, not gathering in large crowds or groups, washing your hands and not using pools and spray pads if you are sick or showing signs of being sick.
  • Park benches and other park amenities are open for use.
  • Hamilton’s escarpment stairs are open.
  • Tennis courts, pickleball courts, basketball courts, BMX parks, skate parks, cycling tracks and bike trails, baseball diamonds and soccer fields are open. Hamilton sports fields can be used for passive use by families and small groups of five people or less who are physical distancing. Outdoor team sports may resume for training purposes only, with no scrimmages or games. More details on booking Hamilton city fields for training purposes are yet to be announced.
  • At the Bruce Trail, most of the trails are open as of June 2. Closed areas currently include most waterfalls, high-traffic tourism destinations, and some private properties. Some trails are closed. You can find a full list at brucetrail.org.
  • Hamilton Conservation Authority trails are open, including: Christie Lake, Dundas Valley, Eramosa Karst, Fifty Point, Fletcher Creek, Valens Lake and Westfield Heritage Village. Rail trails through the Dundas Valley and in other parts of Flamborough are open.
  • Hamilton’s many trails are open, some of which include: Hamilton Waterfront Trail, The Breezeway Trail, Hamilton Harbour Waterfront Trail, Bayfront Park Trial, Cootes Drive Trail, Chedoke Radial Recreational Trail, Escarpment Rail Trail, Desjardins Recreational Trail, The Park Corridor along the LINC, Binbrook Tyneside trail and more.
  • Marinas are open or are preparing to open. The boat launch at Bayfront Park is open. Check with your local marina for details.

Entertainment and services:

  • Visits to long-term care homes and retirement residences are allowed as of Friday, June 19. Visitors are required to maintain a physical distance, wear a mask, and must have tested negative for COVID-19 in the past two weeks.
  • Places of worship can use up to 30 per cent of their capacity for religious services.
  • Stoney Creek’s Starlite Drive-in is open with three screens running. The local drive-in opened June 6, concessions remain closed. Click here for show times.
  • Royal Botanical Garden, Arboretum at 16 Old Guelph Rd., is open. The Hendrie Valley Sanctuary trails, trails on the south shore of Cootes Paradise and Rock Chapel Sanctuary/Berry Tract trails are open. Facilities, including washrooms, are closed.
  • Royal Botanical Gardens outdoor garden areas are open to the public beginning Friday, June 5. These areas include Hendrie Park, David Braley and Nancy Gordon Rock Garden, Laking Garden and the Arboretum. RBG Centre and the Rock Garden Visitor Centre will be open only to provide access to garden areas. Building amenities and indoor areas such as the Mediterranean Garden remain closed to the public. Garden hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Regular 2020 admission rates apply.
  • Hamilton Municipal Cemeteries are open.

IT’S STILL CLOSED

Recreation, parks, trails, beaches, waterfalls:

  • Pools remain closed until the week of Monday, July 6. COVID-19 precautions remain in place while using spray pads and pools.
  • The following indoor and outdoor pools will open the week of Monday, July 6: Ancaster Lions Outdoor,Coronation Outdoor Pool, Dundas Driving Park, H.G. Brewster Pool, Huntington Park Recreation Centre, Pool Jimmy Thompson Pool, Ryerson Recreation Centre, Sir Winston Churchill Recreation Centre, Stoney Creek Recreation Centre, Westmount Recreation Centre.
  • The following outdoor pools will open the week of Monday, July 13: Birge Outdoor Pool, Green Acres Outdoor Pool, Inch Park Outdoor Pool, Walker Outdoor Pool.
  • Drinking fountains and playground structures in all city parks are still closed.
  • Details on booking Hamilton city fields for training purposes are yet to be announced.

Other entertainment/services:

  • Hamilton-run summer recreational programming and all summer Camp Kidaca programs, as well as the usual Free Summer Supie.
  • City of Burlington cancelled all city-run summer programs and facility rentals up to and including Sept. 7, 2020.
  • Hamilton’s Wild Waterworks is closed for the season.
  • Public libraries remain closed but are open for curbside pickup and drop off. Hamilton Public Library curbside (takeout) service of on-hold books, music and movies, starting June 23, at Central Library, Red Hill, Terryberry and Dundas branches. Online programs continue to be offered at hpl.ca.

Hamilton Civic Museums are closed.

Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum is closed but is opening again on June 26.

