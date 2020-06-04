Quebec announces team sports can resume

MONTREAL — Quebec will allow outdoor team sports to gradually resume next week as the province continues to emerge from its COVID-19 shutdown, the government announced on Thursday

Outdoor practices will be allowed to restart on June 8, and matches can resume at the end of the month, Isabelle Charest, Quebec's minister for sports and leisure, said.

That includes baseball, soccer and any other sports that can be played outdoors, Charest said. But some rules will need to be changed to allow players to keep a safe distance between them to prevent the spread of COVID-19, she said.

"Some sports are more easily adaptable than others," the minister told reporters during a briefing in Quebec City.

"Baseball, among others, is more easily adaptable than soccer or basketball."

Charest said Quebec sports associations and federations are working with public health officials to come up with new guidelines to maintain social distancing as their sports resume.

Many questions remain, however, around how various sports will actually be able to be played while respecting social distancing.

Dr. Horacio Arruda, the province's public health director, said he is confident the leagues would find innovative ways to get back on the field safely.

He said a situation where players quickly run by each other on the soccer field does not present the same risk as being next to someone for a long period of time.

The rules around social distancing, which now call for a two-metre distance, could also change over the next few weeks, Arruda said. "Maybe one day the distance will go down to one metre, particularly when it's young people (playing sports), because the risk of infection is less," he said.