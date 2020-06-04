Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger says more funding needed to prevent service cuts

Some Hamilton councillors are growing anxious whether the federal government will actually provide financial help to municipalities burdened by rising deficits because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced June 1 the federal government was accelerating the transfer of $2.2 billion in infrastructure money to help cover coronavirus-caused budget shortfalls.

The 2020-21 funding will be sent through the federal Gas Tax Fund and will be made in a single payment this month rather than spread across two annual payments as typically happens. Municipalities receive the funding in June and October in a year.

But Mayor Fred Eisenberger said Hamilton has already incorporated the $34 million it annually receives from the gas tax funding into its current budget.

“It’s not new money, so it is not a long-term solution,” said Eisenberger June 2. “It certainly is a short-term asset in terms of our cash flow.”

Eisenberger has suggested doubling the gas tax funding to municipalities, which the federal government did in 2019. Hamilton received $68 million at the time.

The Federation of Canadian Municipalities said in April that cities were facing serious pressures and were asking for up to $15 billion in assistance.

He said Hamilton has already joined with other Canadian and Greater Toronto Area municipalities to encourage the federal government to provide additional funding relief.

“We are looking for ways to having a dialogue with (the federal government) for more help and assistance that will provide a better benefit in terms of supporting the local economy,” said Eisenberger.

But Stoney Creek Coun. Brad Clark said he is skeptical the federal government will provide that needed lifeline to municipalities.