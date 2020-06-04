Two more have died of COVID-19 from Rosslyn Retirement Residence

Two more Rosslyn residents have died, bringing the home’s COVID-19 death toll to 12.

Hamilton public health confirmed Thursday that an 86-year-old woman and an 87-year-old woman, both from the Rosslyn Retirement Residence, died in hospital on Wednesday.

Elsewhere in Hamilton, public health reported nine new COVID-19 cases on Thursday following nine new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. There are a total of 715 confirmed and probable cases in the city, with a total of 542 people — or 76 per cent of all cases — now considered resolved.

There have been 40 COVID-related deaths in Hamilton throughout the pandemic.

The Rosslyn is now the city’s deadliest outbreak.

The King Street East residence has been home to 66 seniors, meaning nearly one in five have died since the outbreak was declared May 10.

The virus spread rapidly through the home. As the outbreak worsened, amid a staffing shortage and infection prevention and control issues, it was evacuated May 15. All but two residents were sent to hospital, with the outstanding two making their own arrangements.

On Wednesday, St. Joseph’s Healthcare said they were still caring for 30 residents and no one was in the ICU. Hamilton Health Sciences said they were caring for 22 residents and fewer than five were in the ICU.

The Rosslyn outbreak is now technically over, but it remains unclear how many cases are still “active.” Public health directed questions about residents’ status to the hospitals but neither hospital would say how many still have COVID-19.

It is not known when residents will be able to return to the home.