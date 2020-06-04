BoC deputy details rate policy decision

Statistics Canada said the domestic economy shrank by 2.1 per cent in the first three months of the year. The Bank of Canada now expects output to drop a further 10 to 20 per cent in the second quarter, which is below its April expectations of a 15 to 30 per cent drop.

As bad as that sounds, Gravelle said, it would be closer to the best-case scenario the bank envisioned in April.

Gravelle pointed in his speech to silver linings in otherwise gloomy economic data.

Statistics Canada jobs figures showed that three million workers became unemployed over March and April as the pandemic took hold, but 43 per cent said they expected to return to their jobs once the pandemic passes. Gravelle said that figure was 15 per cent during the global financial crisis over a decade ago.

"These are all sort of subtle indications," he said during a media teleconference following the speech.

"It was just more of a hopeful sign that the attachment rate of these employees will be stronger in this crisis or this environment than it was in 2008-2009."

Inflation has dropped close to zero, driven mainly by plunging gasoline prices, and Gravelle said inflation will remain below the bank's two per cent target in the near-term due to temporary factors.

Despite the positive tone of the speech, it's clear no one at the central bank is breathing a sigh of relief just yet, said TD senior economist Brian DePratto.

"The multiple references to its ability to provide further stimulus, and the reiterated goal of keeping asset purchases running until the bank is certain the economic recovery is well underway make it clear that the foot will be firmly on the accelerator for some time to come," he wrote in a note.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2020.

By The Canadian Press