Orchard Villa residents have no air conditioning in rooms yet

PICKERING — Family members of residents and a former employee of the Orchard Villa retirement residence fear a lack of air conditioning in the long-term-care facility could pose health problems to residents.

Troy Wannan, former general manager of the retirement residence at Orchard Villa, said the company that used to install air conditioners in individual rooms is not coming into the home at this time, so individual residents have no access to air conditioning.

“I am very concerned about the heat in those rooms,” she said.

She acknowledged common areas are air-conditioned, but residents cannot enjoy them.