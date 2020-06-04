La Salle Park ‘worst deal’ in history of Hamilton, says Coun. Sam Merulla

On Thursday, Marianne Meed Ward, mayor of Burlington, said senior staff and politicians from both cities met in February about the issue. “We need to land this once and for all, so it doesn’t burble up and create friction in our communities.”

It makes sense for Burlington to own the land, she said, but declined to speculate what price it could fetch. If a sale doesn’t materialize, she’s willing to extend the lease again.

But no matter what happens, Meed Ward emphasized she has zero appetite to open the land — which is home to Canada geese and trumpeter swans — up for development. “It’s a park, and it’s priceless.”

She disputed that Hamilton has been handed a raw deal, noting Burlington has poured millions of capital operational dollars into the park and its amenities. “We’ve done that for decades, and the cost for Hamilton has been zero. That’s a pretty sweet deal.”

The last time the two cities explored a deal for La Salle Park was in 2016, when then-Burlington mayor, Rick Goldring, deliberated in camera with Mayor Fred Eisenberger of Hamilton as part of the Greater Bay Area Subcommittee.

At the time, officials talked about a potential land swap between the municipalities and the Royal Botanical Gardens but no deal was inked.

On Wednesday, some councillors expressed concern about assessing the value of the land as a development parcel. “I have a problem with that,” Coun. Brad Clark said, despite Merulla’s assurances.

Farr warned “savvy” politicians in Burlington would be watching their counterparts’ open debate and “counting the votes” for leverage.

Burlington will be reasonable, Meed Ward said. “We’ve always been willing to be fair and work with our neighbour.”