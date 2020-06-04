COVID-19: Hamilton mayor’s task force places hope in diversified economy

Members of Mayor Fred Eisenberger’s economic recovery task force are banking on Hamilton’s diversified economy and the expertise of its players to pull it through COVID-19.

The task force — which has 24 non-municipal members from various sectors — met remotely for the first time Thursday.

Eisenberger said all are feeling “anxiety and frustration.”

“That’s a common theme, for sure.”

The mayor cited a Conference Board of Canada report that predicted the Hamilton metropolitan area’s real gross domestic product would contract by 3.2 per cent this year. That same report, however, also projects the local economy to bounce back with six per cent growth in 2021.

A task force-conducted survey in mid-April found the local economy had shed nearly 13,000 jobs since the pandemic’s onset. The non-scientific study involved 1,040 businesses over nine days.

City manager Janette Smith said the task force aims to provide “concrete deliverables.”

“What I will say is this city has a history of innovation ... I think we’re pretty stubborn and the city also pulls together when it has to move forward.”

The pandemic has decimated the hospitality, restaurant and entertainment sectors.

The city’s economy — notably, its restaurant scene — made huge strides in the past 10 years, said Keanin Loomis, president and CEO of the Hamilton Chamber of Commerce. “That’s what I think is the most disheartening about this.”