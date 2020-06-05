Federal funding offer not enough: Ford

TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford says a $14 billion federal financial aid offer to all of Canada's provinces and territories isn't enough.

Ford says Ontario's costs alone to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic are estimated to be $23 billion.

The premier called the federal offer — received in a conference call with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday — a good start to talks.

He also says more details are coming next week about the province's second stage of reopening, including how child-care centres will be allowed to resume operations.