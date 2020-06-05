Looking for a farmers’ market in Hamilton? Here’s what’s open and what’s not

“Our goal as a designated essential service is to focus solely on providing access to fresh local food in a manner that supports and protects the health of our vendors, staff, volunteers and the greater community,” Kraemer says.

Hamilton Farmers’ Market

The year-round downtown farmers’ market has remained open for nearly two months, the longest stretch of any market in the city amid COVID.

While access is restricted to its York Boulevard entrance, the market is open Tuesdays, Thursday, Fridays and Saturdays, and has altered its hours of operation from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The market deploys a “deep sanitizing” clean on a weekly basis, on top of offering customers hand sanitizing station on its lower level and frequently cleaning all public touchpoints. They have also removed all tables and chairs to promote physical distancing.

A list of vendors still serving customers can be found here.

Ottawa Street Farmers’ Market

After a seven-week hiatus due to critical shortages of cleaning supplies and PPE, the Ottawa Street Farmers’ Market is reopening to customers Saturday — and just in time for the harvest season.

The market, open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., will have separate entry and exit points, both on Edinburgh Avenue, and several volunteers on hand to help customers navigate the recent changes.

Capacity will be enforced and the market is asking shoppers, if possible, to have just one family member make the trip. Masks are recommended, though not required of patrons, who will be sanitized upon entry free of charge.

In a tweet announcing its reopening last week, the market also asks customers to notify them of any safety policy suggestions to better improve the patron experience.

Ancaster Farmers’ Market

The market announced this week that it will operate under an online, curbside pickup model for the 2020 season.

It continues accepting vendor applications and will open in late June. Details regarding online orders and exacting reopening dates will be made available on the market’s website and social pages.