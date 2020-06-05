Statistics Canada reports record high unemployment rate; Bombardier to cut 2,500 jobs; Ontario lifting restrictions on short-term rental

Precise details, including how to allocate each province’s share of the cash, are to be negotiated in the coming days, but federal officials hope agreements can be reached quickly to get the money flowing fast.

The offer comes with some strings attached, according to federal officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it publicly.

Trudeau is offering to transfer the money to provincial and territorial governments, provided they agree to spend it on a number of areas the federal government considers necessary to reduce the risk of a second surge of the deadly coronavirus.

They include testing, contact tracing, personal protective equipment, bolstering municipalities, helping the most vulnerable Canadians and strengthening the health care system, possibly including improving conditions in long-term care homes linked to more than 80 per cent of the deaths in Canada so far.

5:50 a.m.: Ontario is lifting restrictions on short-term rentals today.

Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli says the facilities were able to resume operations as of 12:01 a.m.

Lodges, cabins, cottages, homes, condominiums and bed-and-breakfast rentals are all included in the reopening.

Ontario’s tourism minister said Thursday the sector had been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and the province may not see its visitor levels return to 2019 levels until 2024.

5:45 a.m.: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has cancelled an earlier decision to impose a new, two-day weekend curfew in 15 of the country’s provinces.

Erdogan said on Twitter Friday that the curfew would “lead to different social and economic consequences.”

4:00 a.m.: There are 93,726 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada, according to The Canadian Press, including 7,637 deaths, 51,501 resolved.

This breaks down as follows

Quebec: 52,143 confirmed (including 4,885 deaths, 17,098 resolved)

Alberta: 7,091 confirmed (including 146 deaths, 6,611 resolved)

British Columbia: 2,632 confirmed (including 166 deaths, 2,265 resolved)

Nova Scotia: 1,058 confirmed (including 61 deaths, 995 resolved)

Saskatchewan: 648 confirmed (including 11 deaths, 608 resolved)

Manitoba: 287 confirmed (including 7 deaths, 284 resolved), 11 presumptive

Newfoundland and Labrador: 261 confirmed (including 3 deaths, 256 resolved)

New Brunswick: 136 confirmed (including 1 death, 120 resolved)

Prince Edward Island: 27 confirmed (including 27 resolved)

Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed (including 13 resolved)

Yukon: 11 confirmed (including 11 resolved)

Northwest Territories: 5 confirmed (including 5 resolved)

Nunavut: No confirmed cases

3:33 a.m.: South Africa has seen its largest daily jump in new coronavirus cases.

The 3,267 new cases bring the country’s total to 40,792. More than 27,000 of those are in the Western Cape province centred on the city of Cape Town.

South Africa has the most virus cases in Africa, where the total number is now above 163,000.

The continent still represents less than 3% of the global total of cases but South Africa and Egypt are hot spots, and Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, is another growing concern with more than 11,000 cases and relatively little testing for the virus.

Shortages of testing and medical equipment remain a challenge across the 54-nation continent, where just 1,700 tests are being carried out per 1 million people.

3 a.m.: Muslims in Indonesia’s capital held their first communal Friday prayers as mosques closed by the coronavirus outbreak for nine weeks reopened at half capacity.

Authorities checked temperature and sprayed hand sanitizers at the entrance to the mosques, and police and soldiers ensured the faithful observed social distancing and wore masks.

Thursday 5 p.m.: Ontario health units report 31,153 cases of COVID-19, up 346, and that 2,419 people have died, which is an increase of 46, the highest total of deaths since May 20; 38 of these were in Toronto. With 183 new COVID-19 cases, the city also accounted for more than half the province’s of total cases today.

Thursday 2:45 p.m.: The Pittsburgh Penguins announce that one of their players has tested positive for COVID-19. The player, who wasn’t identified, is recovering and doing well, the team said. He’s isolating himself at home.

The NHL is working toward a plan to resume the 2019-20 season with 24 teams playing out of two hub cities. The league has said it plans to test players on a daily basis if play resumes.

