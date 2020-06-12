2020 Waterdown Oh Canada Ribfest goes virtual

The 2020 Waterdown Oh Canada Ribfest is going virtual.

The annual event, which is co-hosted by the Waterdown Rotary Club and the Flamborough A.M. Rotary Club, and the alternative event will be held over the June 26-28 weekend. The clubs are currently approaching local restaurants with a proposal to offer a "Ribfest Special" and barbecue food kits to pick up and enjoy over the weekend. In addition, they also plan to host a virtual concert that will feature some of the local bands who usually perform at Ribfest.

The event was cancelled due to concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and in an April 30 press release outlining the “difficult decision,” organizers said the health and well-being of the community were top of mind.

“As Ribfest co-chairs, it was a difficult decision for us to postpone this year’s event,” Rotarians Kevin Smoke and Ryan Bridge said in the release. “Given the unprecedented times that we are currently living in, the steering committee felt it prudent to postpone this year’s Ribfest.

“Look for us again once the restrictions are lifted. Thank you for your support!”

According to the Rotary clubs, the goal of the event is to recreate the feel of the traditional Ribfest event by encouraging the community to enjoy their meals at home while connecting — safely — with their family and friends.

As well, the event will help ensure the Canada Day weekend remains associated with Ribfest in the minds of local residents. In addition, it will also encourage residents to support small local restaurants hit hard by the pandemic and provide an showcase and support for local bands

While there will also be an opportunity for people to make a donation to support Ribfest, Rotary said they don't expect to raise a significant amount of money.

Instead, the focus is on creating an event that unites the community, even though they have to be apart.

For more information about participating restaurants and the virtual concert, visit ohcanadaribfest.ca.