Police unions blast Hamilton school board racism letter

“We have not made a judgment about the outcome of the Toronto investigation, but we are acknowledging the anti-Black racism that impacts the entire Black community’s lives,” Johnstone said.

“There was a whole team of people working to put that statement together, and with that I know a lot of thought went into validating the local community,” she said.

“It’s also validating what we’re reading about, what our students are reading about, what they’re watching in the media, what they’re talking about around their dinner tables.”

Clint Twolan, president of the Hamilton Police Association, called the letter “irresponsible and ill-informed,” and said it’s disappointing Johnstone as a public official doesn’t appreciate that it directly attributes the same motivations to both deaths.

“Her comment that students are protesting the death of Korchinski-Paquet might very well be the result of them receiving misinformation, such as the letter she issued,” he said.

“While the letter has legitimacy and addresses real problems, using the death of Korchinski-Paquet is careless.”

Johnstone said the board has taken several steps to address racism internally, including hiring a human rights and equity officer, initiating staff and student censuses, and conducting an audit of hiring practices.

She said it’s also reviewing the use of Hamilton police school liaison officers, with a report scheduled to go to trustees on June 22.

“We have students who do not feel safe when there are police that are in our schools and we also have students who do not feel safe when they’re gone,” she said.

Twolan said the board letter makes him question the neutrality of the review and “suggests a predetermined position on policing.”

This story has been updated from a previous version to add reaction from the Hamilton Police Association.