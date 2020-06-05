Council added 40 kms of bike lanes when nobody was looking

Downtown, in the old city of Toronto, is where the cyclists live. And there, within reason, is where there should be bike lanes everywhere. I say within reason because University Avenue south of Bloor is not a good reason. It will prove to be dangerous because it’s a major thoroughfare for traffic coming into and going out of Toronto.

It reminds me of one of the most famous thoroughfares in Europe, the Champs-Élysées in Paris. The Ontario legislature at Queen’s Park is about where the Arche de Triomphe would be. You can get over to Queen’s Park on crosswalks or at intersections; it’s virtually impossible to get to the Arch because it’s in the middle of a traffic circle.

Which reminds me: would the bicycle lobby quit saying things like, “We should be reducing or eliminating cars and car parking on our main boulevards, as is the case throughout Europe.” They say this knowing that not all that many GTA residents have been to Europe. I have. Many times, particularly in the last two years. Cars are everywhere. See my reference to the Champs-Élysées as just one example. And they park on those streets, too.

My take: Most on council forget that Toronto is a megacity. It is more than the Lake up to Bloor and Parliament in the east over to Bathurst. It’s the Rouge River to the 427 and north to the 407 (approx.) and if you’re living out there and working downtown you are not going to ride your bike. Nor are the people commuting in from Oakville and Whitby, or Kitchener and Peterborough. Those people are not Lance Armstrong; they ride the GO and the bus and subway and most of all they drive. That’s right. They drive.

When the pandemic wanes, and it will sooner or later, and the people who can’t work from home go back to the office, they will not be crazy about riding transit. Not for awhile, anyway. Which means they are going to be driving their cars. In fact, dealers are reporting that people are buying again. May sales were way up over April’s. And once they get used to driving those cars downtown again, it will be a long time before they give them up.

City Council has been living in a dream world for years. Times have been good and Toronto’s on top. It might not be, after the pandemic. Those folks would be wise to pay a little less attention to the bike lobby, which isn’t all that big, and a lot more to the car crowd, which is huge.

Norris McDonald is a retired Star editor who continues to write for Wheels under contract. He reports on the weekend’s motor racing each Monday at wheels.ca.