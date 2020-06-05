Long-term care company cuts ties with exec

That call, he said, came hours after the Ontario government released a damning military report about horrific conditions in five long-term care homes where soldiers had been deployed to provide support, including another facility owned by Sienna. The report detailed a litany of disturbing findings, including improper hygiene practices and inadequate efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Di Donato said he learned last weekend his grandmother was one of 18 Woodbridge Vista residents sent to hospital with the virus. In the days since, he said her condition has deteriorated and his family was forced to say what they fear will be their final goodbyes via video.

Dykeman's comments, he said, came Wednesday night during a Zoom call with dozens of concerned relatives.

He described her conduct during the meeting as "callous," saying she did not seem truly engaged with the family's concerns and declined to answer specific questions about the ongoing outbreak.

Once the call had officially concluded, he said, he and several attendees overheard her remarks. Di Donato and others present reported hearing Dykeman refer to relatives as "blood-sucking class-action lawsuit people" and mock concerns expressed by some at the meeting.

Dykeman, who did not respond to request for comment, no longer worked for Sienna as of Thursday afternoon.

That same day, the Ontario government said management of Woodbridge Vista was being reassigned to William Osler Health System, a nearby hospital where patients were already receiving treatment. Data from the local public health authority indicated more than 20 residents had died from the virus, while more than 100 had fallen ill. More than 40 staff members were also infected.

"Despite receiving hospital support, Woodbridge Vista Care Community has been unable to contain the spread of COVID-19," read a statement from the Ministry of Long-Term Care. "These steps will enable a rigorous management structure to help contain the spread of the disease and assist in returning their home to normal operations."

Sienna said it has developed a six-point plan to protect residents, noting Dykeman's remarks were not consistent with those efforts.

"Our residents and their loved ones are deserving of our respect at all times and as a company we will ensure this respect guides our every action," Sienna said, adding its "renewal" efforts include improving communication with families.

Di Donato said he questions Sienna's commitment to change, but hopes the Dykeman controversy will force the company's hand.

"If she had disconnected properly from that Zoom call, would we be talking today? Probably not," he said.

"They would have just kept doing what they're doing."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2020.

By Michelle McQuigge and Salmaan Farooqui, The Canadian Press