Toronto libraries announce curbside pickup

TORONTO — The Toronto Public Library has announced that 67 of its branches will be accepting online reservations for curbside pickup starting Monday.

A spokeswoman for the library system says that depending on what items are requested patrons will be able to get their materials as soon as Tuesday.

The Toronto Public Library says it has done an intensive clean of all of its locations and consulted with public health authorities on how to best go about curbside pickup.

Branch staff will be required to wear personal protection equipment and all materials returned to the library will be held in a 72-hour quarantine before being put back into circulation.