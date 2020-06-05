NewsAlert: Trudeau joins anti-racism protest

News 03:31 PM The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has arrived at an anti-racism protest in Ottawa.

It's one of multiple events in Canada today, following days of demonstrations against racism and police brutality in numerous American cities.

Trudeau declined to say Friday morning whether he would attend, but arrived on Parliament Hill in mid-afternoon with security guards, wearing a black cloth mask.

More Coming

By The Canadian Press

NewsAlert: Trudeau joins anti-racism protest

News 03:31 PM The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has arrived at an anti-racism protest in Ottawa.

It's one of multiple events in Canada today, following days of demonstrations against racism and police brutality in numerous American cities.

Trudeau declined to say Friday morning whether he would attend, but arrived on Parliament Hill in mid-afternoon with security guards, wearing a black cloth mask.

More Coming

By The Canadian Press

NewsAlert: Trudeau joins anti-racism protest

News 03:31 PM The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has arrived at an anti-racism protest in Ottawa.

It's one of multiple events in Canada today, following days of demonstrations against racism and police brutality in numerous American cities.

Trudeau declined to say Friday morning whether he would attend, but arrived on Parliament Hill in mid-afternoon with security guards, wearing a black cloth mask.

More Coming

By The Canadian Press