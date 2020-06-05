Ontario likes relaxed liquor laws, poll finds

Campaign Research polled 1,512 people across Ontario on Monday and Tuesday using Maru Blue’s online panel. It is an opt-in poll, but for comparison purposes, a random sample of this size would have a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

The survey also found 74 per cent support for continuing to keep much of the economy locked down to curb the spread of coronavirus. That’s down from 83 per cent in last month’s tracking poll.

“So it’s down a little, but there is still a supermajority worried about coronavirus and opening up too fast,” said Kouvalis, who has worked with Conservative and Liberal candidates across Canada and managed the winning Toronto mayoral campaigns of John Tory and Rob Ford.

“Some of the folks who were adamant about social distancing may be conflicted because they now find themselves protesting for more reopening (of the economy),” he added.

At Queen’s Park, Ford said the next phase of Ontario’s opening up would be announced next week, but “to be clear, stage two will not be happening immediately.”

That means continued restrictions on which businesses can open and a limit on gatherings of people who do not live in the same household to five people. The province has been in stage one since May 19.

“I can’t say we’re moving too slowly. We’re moving cautiously on the advice of health and science,” the premier said.

The poll found 73 per cent agree with the government’s three-stage plan on reopening the economy with 20 per cent opposed and eight per cent unsure.

Asked how they feel overall, 60 per cent or respondents said they felt safe while 35 per cent felt unsafe, and five per cent weren’t sure.

While Ford has resisted calls from the New Democrats, Liberals and Greens for a full public inquiry into long-term-care homes, where more than two-thirds of Ontario’s coronavirus deaths have occurred, 43 per cent of those polled favour one.

At the same time, 44 per cent backed the premier’s “independent commission” to examine the problem.

“People want the long-term-care challenges to be clearly addressed. They don’t care how, they just want them to be dealt with,” said Kouvalis.

Robert Benzie is the Star's Queen's Park bureau chief and a reporter covering Ontario politics. Follow him on Twitter: @robertbenzie