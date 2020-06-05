B.C. reports just one new case of COVID-19, but also one more death

VICTORIA—Health officials are reporting just one new case of COVID-19 in British Columbia, the lowest figure since early March.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry say in a joint statement that there are 193 active cases of the disease and 2,272 people who tested positive have recovered.

One more person has died, bringing the province’s death toll to 167.

There are 21 people in hospital, five of whom are in intensive care.

Dix and Henry say the outbreak at the Berkley Care Centre has been declared over, meaning there are now five long-term care or assisted-living facilities with active COVID-19 outbreaks.

B.C. reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, but Dix and Henry say one case has been removed from that total due to a “data correction.”

The health officials say modelling released this week shows many businesses can safely reopen, as can in-class learning, and social interactions can gradually increase.

“But we have to be cautious that we don’t go too far and risk a resurgence in cases,” Dix and Henry said in their statement.

“This means you should continue to assess your risks with every step and take precautions to protect yourself and those around you. Without exception, always stay home when ill and follow the rules for safe physical distancing. Remember that the provincial health officer’s order limiting gatherings to no more than 50 people remains in place.”