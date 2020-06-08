Suspect arrested after manhunt in eastern Ont.

Provincial police say they have arrested a suspect this morning following a shooting incident and fire Sunday night in the village of Parham, Ont.

Investigators say the suspect was taken into custody without incident and there are no further public safety concerns.

Police launched the hunt for 42-year-old Brian Daniel Mosher of Central Frontenac after responding to reports of gunshots in the community north of Kingston shortly after 8:30 p.m.

The Frontenac Detachment of the OPP said in a release that one person was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.