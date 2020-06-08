Ontario sets new patio rules

TORONTO — Ontario is getting ready for patio season by removing some regulations and restrictions on bars and restaurants.

Measures announced today will let licensed establishments set up a new patio or expand an existing patio without the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario requiring an application or fee.

It won't take effect, however, until bars and restaurants are allowed to fully reopen for business.

Attorney General Doug Downey says it will give the hospitality sector more tools to be able to recover, and will help ensure physical distancing.