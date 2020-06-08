Housing starts, excluding Quebec, down in May

OTTAWA — The annual pace of housing starts, excluding Quebec, in May fell 20.4 per cent compared with April, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. said Monday.

Excluding Quebec, the annual pace of housing starts fell to 132,576 in May compared with 166,477 in April as the pace of starts in Ontario slowed 40 per cent.

The housing agency did not conduct its monthly starts and completion survey in Quebec in April following the introduction of pandemic measures in late March that brought construction in the province to a halt.

It said home construction in Quebec resumed on April 20 and it resumed the survey in the province in May.