Northern travel ban, restaurant restrictions lift in Saskatchewan

REGINA—People living in northern Saskatchewan can start travelling in the region today, and others can head to their cottages in the area.

The province is lifting a travel ban against non-essential travel in the north, which was imposed because of an outbreak of COVID-19.

More businesses are also being allowed to open, including places of worship, personal care services such as nail salons and tattoo parlours, as well as gyms.

Restaurants and bars will be allowed to open at half capacity, with physical distancing between tables.