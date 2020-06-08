Premier Doug Ford set to announce details on stage two of reopening Monday

As Premier Doug Ford gets set to announce the next phase of reopening Ontario’s economy, Queen’s Park is loosening regulations for restaurant patios.

Attorney General Doug Downey on Monday said “the normal application process for adding or extending a patio will be waived for license holders.”

As well, time limits on temporary premise extensions will be extended so that licensed establishments can easily extend or create patio space.

“This will allow businesses to be better positioned to spread out patrons to comply with physical distancing guidelines once they are permitted to reopen,” said Downey.

The move comes as Ford will reveal the start of the next stage of Ontario’s economic reopening on Monday afternoon.

He stressed last week that that does not mean the second phase of reopening will start immediately.

Progressive Conservative MPPs have privately told Ford they fear the economy is not opening up fast enough — especially in regions where COVID-19 has not been widespread.

But the premier has said he is taking the advice of Dr. David Williams, the chief medical officer of health, and other public health officials.

Ontario is currently in stage one of its “framework for reopening the economy.” Since May 19, that has allowed stores with street entrances to reopen but limits gathers of groups to five or less unless they reside in the same household.

In the second stage, the government will consider opening more workplaces, including some service industries and more shops, opening more public spaces such as outdoor play structures and public pools, and allow slightly larger gatherings of perhaps up to 10 people.