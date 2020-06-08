Hamilton public school board to review program that puts cops in schools

“This is about fully removing cops from all schools,” said Sabreina Dahab, another co-organizer.

Issa said the group has spoken with Black, Indigenous and racialized students who have been handcuffed, out in police cruisers and “carded” in school hallways “for very mundane things.”

Hamilton police spokesperson Jackie Penman said police are aware of the board motion. She said police believe the liaison program plays an “important role” in schools.

“We look forward to working with the school board on the review,” Penman said.

In response to the BLM tweets last week, board chair Alex Johnstone said: “The community brought forward many areas that will better serve Black students and families. So much of this work has already started in our Equity Action Plan and includes the development of an anti-Black racism procedure.”

Board staff will provide an update on the Equity Action Plan at a June 22 board meeting.

The current “School Liaison Officer” program involves 11 officers working across all four Hamilton school boards, with a goal is to support the school community of students, parents, school staff, visitors and administrators, said McKillop with the HWDSB.

Officers are not stationed at specific schools. Their work includes involvement in school investigations, restorative/diversion referral programs and workshops, among other things, McKillop said.

The demands for reform come amid global anti-Black racism protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Just days ago, the Hamilton school board came under fire from Toronto and Hamilton police unions for an open letter it posted about racism and police brutality. The police unions called the board “irresponsible” for linking the May 27 death of Toronto woman Regis Korchinski-Paquet — who fell 24 floors while officers were in her apartment — to anti-Black racism.

“We are outraged by the acts of anti-Black racism and violence that led to the recent deaths of members of the Black community in the United States and Canada,” reads the June 1 online letter from Johnstone and education director Manny Figueiredo.

“The deaths of George Floyd and Regis Korchinski-Paquet remind us again of the ongoing, systemic injustice, inequality and violence that target Black communities.”

The Ontario Special Investigations Unit is currently investigating the Korchinski-Paquet incident. Much about what happened that day remains unknown.

At the board meeting, student trustee Ahona Mehdi asked that trustees consider cancelling the school officer program entirely. Such a recommendation, which would need to be tabled by an elected trustee, would need to be submitted for a future meeting.