Hamilton public school board to review program that puts cops in schools

Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) trustees voted in favour of reviewing its current police liaison program and that a report be submitted to trustees by October 2020.
“Black students matter in our schools. Their safety matters, their dignity matters,” said Ward 3 trustee Maria Felix Miller. “They deserve, like any one of our students, to be seen for who they are and supported. I’m very concerned for the potential for harm within this program, specifically but not exclusively to our black students’ community.”
The motion at Monday’s meeting was put forward by Miller amid calls for the Hamilton public school board to terminate its police partnerships.
On June 2, a group of organizers in Hamilton used the Toronto-based Black Lives Matter account on Twitter to share a series of videos with demands for systemic reforms of police, corrections and the education systems.
Specifically in regard to education, a petition circulated with the videos included four demands on behalf of an anti-racism advocacy group called HWDSB Kids Need Help:
HWDSB Kids Need Help, made up of current and former students, doubled-down on spreading the word Sunday with a series of tweets showcasing the demands and offering a templated letter to send to trustees showing support for the reforms.
The call for a review passed unanimously — with Ward 4 trustee Ray Mulholland absent for the vote — after an hours-long debate that included an amendment recommended by student trustee Cameron Prosic, and ultimately put forth by trustee Paul Tut, to suspend the program while a review is being conducted. The amended motion failed with a 6-5 vote against suspending the program, with Christine Bingham, the trustee for Wards 1 and 2, abstaining.
Gachi Issa, a co-organizer with HWDSB Kids Need Help, said a review is not what they’ve asked for.
“We believe that this is a pressing and immediate and urgent situation that can not be put off,” Issa told The Spectator. “We don’t need a review to happen.”
“This is about fully removing cops from all schools,” said Sabreina Dahab, another co-organizer.
Issa said the group has spoken with Black, Indigenous and racialized students who have been handcuffed, out in police cruisers and “carded” in school hallways “for very mundane things.”
Hamilton police spokesperson Jackie Penman said police are aware of the board motion. She said police believe the liaison program plays an “important role” in schools.
“We look forward to working with the school board on the review,” Penman said.
In response to the BLM tweets last week, board chair Alex Johnstone said: “The community brought forward many areas that will better serve Black students and families. So much of this work has already started in our Equity Action Plan and includes the development of an anti-Black racism procedure.”
Board staff will provide an update on the Equity Action Plan at a June 22 board meeting.
The current “School Liaison Officer” program involves 11 officers working across all four Hamilton school boards, with a goal is to support the school community of students, parents, school staff, visitors and administrators, said McKillop with the HWDSB.
Officers are not stationed at specific schools. Their work includes involvement in school investigations, restorative/diversion referral programs and workshops, among other things, McKillop said.
The demands for reform come amid global anti-Black racism protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
Just days ago, the Hamilton school board came under fire from Toronto and Hamilton police unions for an open letter it posted about racism and police brutality. The police unions called the board “irresponsible” for linking the May 27 death of Toronto woman Regis Korchinski-Paquet — who fell 24 floors while officers were in her apartment — to anti-Black racism.
“We are outraged by the acts of anti-Black racism and violence that led to the recent deaths of members of the Black community in the United States and Canada,” reads the June 1 online letter from Johnstone and education director Manny Figueiredo.
“The deaths of George Floyd and Regis Korchinski-Paquet remind us again of the ongoing, systemic injustice, inequality and violence that target Black communities.”
The Ontario Special Investigations Unit is currently investigating the Korchinski-Paquet incident. Much about what happened that day remains unknown.
At the board meeting, student trustee Ahona Mehdi asked that trustees consider cancelling the school officer program entirely. Such a recommendation, which would need to be tabled by an elected trustee, would need to be submitted for a future meeting.
