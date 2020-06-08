NewsAlert: Toronto police chief to resign: source

TORONTO — The Canadian Press has learned that Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders will announce his resignation this afternoon.
Saunders is holding a news conference for 2:30 p.m.
More to come.
By The Canadian Press
