Heat warning issued for Hamilton area

By Wednesday, the temperature could feel like high 30s.

A heat warning — starting Tuesday — was initiated by the City of Hamilton in a media release after 5 p.m. on Monday.

With the medical officer of health warning comes opening of cooling locations throughout the city, which can be identified by a “Cool Down Here” sign at the entrance. For more information visit www.hamilton.ca/heat.

Environment Canada says as Tropical Depression Cristobal sweeps toward Ontario on Wednesday night, the temperature is expected to drop.