Internal investigation into Hamilton police response to Pride violence finds complaints ‘unsubstantiated’

In 2018, a group of evangelist protesters attended Pride and things became heated, but not violent. With police intervention the protesters left. The reports state it was expected these protesters would return in 2019. In addition, a number of “yellow-vest” protesters, known to be anti-immigration and anti-carbon tax, had been already demonstrating at city hall in the weeks leading up to Pride.

According to the police investigation, officers met with Pride committee members on April 25 to discuss police involvement. A police application for a recruitment booth was denied. On June 13, Sgt. Jennifer Granatier was tasked with creating an operational plan for the festival — she sought information from the police intelligence branch and spoke for 12 minutes on the phone with a Pride organizer.

In the report, it says she “garnered basic information” and said the caller “expressed that he had absolutely no concerns regarding the festival, or the potential for religious protesters to attend.”

Cameron Kroetsch has spoken publicly about his recollection of that phone call, saying he spoke in “excruciating detail” about what police could expect at the park on June 15, including an anticipated time and location where the hateful protesters had showed up the year before.

The operation plan made note of the anticipated return of the religious protesters and the “yellow-vest” group. It said Pride Hamilton advised that a uniform police presence wasn’t welcome. Police made plans to have two plain-clothed officers at the festival, along with two patrol officers who would attend if required.

Heron noted the “discrepancies” between Kroetsch and Granatier’s telling of that phone conversation.

Ultimately, Heron concluded that despite the conflicting information, the operational plan was “measured and proportional to the event in front of them.”

The public order unit was deployed to city hall the day of Pride for the larger anticipated “yellow-vest” protests there but police advised they would redeploy to Gage Park if needed.

Heron concluded the public order unit was appropriately deployed. He also found that the police priority response system protocols were followed that day in how and when officers were deployed, and that no policies were violated in the investigation that followed.

According to the report only one officer on scene said she saw an assault — a protester hit on the head with a rolled-up poster. The officer arrested the suspect, but released the person unconditionally when the victim did not come forward.

Other officers described seeing people bloodied and coming upon the aftermath of the violence and a chaotic scene. Some victims refused to speak with police.

Police have arrested five people and laid seven criminal charges to date — the investigation is ongoing. However, several of those arrested were “Pride defenders” accused of parole and probation breaches.

Hamilton police have appealed to the public several times for victims and witnesses to come forward. In the days after the incident, a number of videos of the violence surfaced on social media. Police catalogued and analyzed the videos but the investigation was challenging because of identification. Many individuals had their faces covered.

“The Hamilton Police Service has guidelines in place to ensure the effective police response to the communities we serve,” the report concludes. “This investigation has discovered that the policies and procedures were followed in this instance and that there were no identified issues.”

