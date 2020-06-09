Ford expected to announce Ontario’s plan for child-care centres; survey finds Canadians fear a second wave, are increasingly wearing masks

“We will do everything to support this French industry that is so critical for our sovereignty, our jobs and our economy,” Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said, unveiling the plan alongside the ministers of transport, defence and environment — a sign of how important the aeronautic sector is in France.

6:55 a.m. Ethiopia is looking to its national carrier to help it navigate economic shocks from the coronavirus pandemic at a time when airlines across the world are approaching governments for bailouts.

The Horn of Africa country has relied on the Ethiopian Airlines’ network, connecting Africa to the Middle East, Asia, Europe and North America, to increase its exports by 13 per cent in 10 months, according to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. Coffee shipments increased 16 per cent to $667 million, while cut-flower cargo climbed 84 per cent to $440 million in the period.

“Thanks to our airline, we have seen new customers that have faith in our logistics,” Abiy told lawmakers in the capital Addis Ababa on Monday.

Ethiopian Airlines, Africa’s biggest and most-consistently profitable carrier, almost doubled cargo capacity by converting 22 passenger planes to transport goods, adding to an existing fleet of 10 Boeing Co. 777 and two 737 freighters. That’s as others including Kenya Airways and South African Airways grounded most planes due to virus-related directives by governments, pre-existing financial problems or inadequate preparedness to lift more cargo.

6:20 a.m. Canadians are increasingly wearing protective face masks as they emerge from months of isolating at home to curb the spread of COVID-19, a new poll suggests.

And it suggests that fear of a second wave of infections as bad as or worse than the first wave may behind their increased caution.

Fifty-one per cent of respondents to the Leger and Association for Canadian Studies survey said they have worn masks to go grocery shopping — up eight percentage points in one week.

Forty-five per cent said they’ve worn masks to go to a pharmacy (up seven points), 17 per cent at work (up four points), 14 per cent on public transit (up four points) and 12 per cent to go for walks (up two points).

And 53 per cent — up two points — said masks should be mandatory in public and confined spaces, like shopping malls and public transit.

The online poll, conducted June 5 to 7, surveyed 1,523 adult Canadians; it cannot be assigned a margin of error because internet-based polls are not considered random samples.

6:15 a.m.: Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce the province’s plan to reopen child-care centres Tuesday.

Ford says the plan will help support parents who are returning to work as Ontario’s economy gradually reopens.

Ford said Monday that most Ontario regions outside the Toronto area will be allowed to open more businesses and activities on Friday.

Restaurant patios, hair salons and swimming pools will reopen as the province takes a regional approach to restarting the economy.

The limit on social gatherings will increase from five to 10, but people must still stay two metres away from anyone outside their own household.

Some child-care centres in the province have remained opened throughout the pandemic to provide free service to the families of essential workers.

6:15 a.m.: New Delhi has reversed orders that limited the scope of coronavirus testing and reserved hospital beds for city residents as the Indian capital’s caseload continues to surge.

Delhi’s numbers of infected jumped to 29,943 on Tuesday of India’s 266,598 total cases nationwide.

Since coming to power in 2013, the government led by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has prioritized investing in health care. Delhi has the best health care in India, drawing patients from across the country.

But as lockdown restrictions have eased in recent weeks, the number of people infected with the coronavirus has soared in the capital. On Sunday, Kejriwal announced that hospital beds for COVID-19 patients would be reserved for Delhi residents and testing limited to those with symptoms of the disease.

But the central government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly objected to the rules, and late Monday the Delhi government set them aside, with Kejriwal tweeting that “making arrangements for treatment for people from across the country during the Covid-19 pandemic is a major challenge. But maybe it’s God’s will that we have to serve everyone in the country.”

Monday 7:30 p.m.: Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is urging protesters who were at recent anti-racism rallies to get tested for COVID-19 even if they don’t have symptoms.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw says while case numbers and hospitalizations remain low, the province can’t risk complacency allowing the infection rate to rise again.

“I want to commend all those who wore masks and stayed two metres away from others while showing up to rally in support of this cause,” Hinshaw told reporters on Monday.

“The freedom to protest is a critical one and yet we face a challenge in this time of pandemic to do so without risking super-spreader events.”

About 10,000 people took to the streets in Edmonton on Friday as part of anti-racism rallies around the world decrying police actions in the death of George Floyd in the United States.

There have also been numerous rallies and marches in Calgary.

Monday 5:15 p.m.: Ontario’s regional health units are reporting another 314 new COVID-19 infections including dozens more among a group of older but previously unreported cases that continue to be announced in a piecemeal fashion, according to the Star’s latest count.

For the second day in a row, Toronto’s case count included dozens of infections that had not been initially reported to Toronto Public Health following tests conducted by Etobicoke’s William Osler health network. It is not clear exactly when the 57 cases announced Monday were tested; excluding them, Toronto’s case total would be 112 — the city’s lowest single-day count since mid-May.

On Sunday, Toronto reported 267 of that day’s total were from the delay at William Osler.

As of 5 p.m. Monday, the health units had reported a total of 32,612 confirmed and probable cases, including 2,507 deaths, up a total of 314 new cases since Sunday evening — a relatively low one-day total compared to recent days, whether or not the missing cases are included.

And, as has been the case this month, the overwhelming majority of new infections on Sunday came in the GTA — even accounting for the hospital delay. Excluding those old cases, the region’s five health units saw a total of 196 new cases; the rest of Ontario reported 61.

The 22 new fatal cases reported Monday were up slightly from recent trends, but still down considerably from the height of the pandemic from late April to early May, when the province saw as many as 90 deaths in a day.