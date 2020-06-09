Combined police and fire station proposed for Waterdown

Waterdown could soon be getting a long-awaited police station.

A recommendation from Hamilton Police Chief Eric Girt is slated to come before the Hamilton Police Services Board on June 11 to approve the construction of a new combined police and fire facility in partnership with the Hamilton Fire Department.

The recommendation would see the Police Services Board request the City of Hamilton “confirm and include the construction of a new Police Station 40, as part of and in partnership with the HFD approved Waterdown Fire Station in the 2021 capital budget.

The funding of the police portion of the proposed combined facility, which according to the recommendation, is estimated to be $8 million, is proposed to be funded from the city’s Police Development Charges Reserve.

In February, the Review reported that Hamilton city council approved $8 million to build a second Waterdown fire station and purchase two new fire trucks. The funding was allocated in the city’s 2020 capital budget.

Hamilton Fire Department deputy chief John Verbeek said the new station was necessary because the rapid pace of development and population growth in the area has put extra pressure on Station 24, the existing Waterdown station on Parkside Drive

While the Police Services Board has been planning a new Div. 4 station and patrol division due to current and anticipated population growth in the rural areas of the city — particularly in Binbrook, Mount Hope, Ancaster, Dundas, Waterdown and Flamborough — the project wasn’t slated to be discussed until 2025.

Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge said in March that Div. 3 currently services the largest geographic area in the city, adding the planned Div. 4 would service more than Ward 15 and Flamborough — likely all of Ward 15, Ward 13 and Ward 12 — including Ancaster and Dundas. As a result, she said her understanding is that a new Div. 4 would likely be located somewhere within the population bases of Ancaster, Dundas and Flamborough.

Mayor Fred Eisenberger said in a March interview that while a location has not been finalized, he agreed there is some logic to locating the station somewhere in the western portion of the city — be that Ancaster, Dundas or Flamborough — as the current Div. 3 station is located on the Mountain.

“It’s not as far to go to Binbrook and Elfrida from the Mountain station,” he said in March. “The bigger reach is really from the Mountain station all the way to the outer edges of Ancaster, Waterdown and Flamborough.