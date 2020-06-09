Federal COVID-19 supply portal launched

OTTAWA — The federal government is launching a web-based portal to help connect buyers and sellers of protective equipment used to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The online tool is also meant to help Canadians figure out what kind of gear they should think about wearing, or will have to wear, as they begin to return to work.

The federal government continues to increase the stores of personal protective equipment in Canada by purchasing from domestic and international suppliers.

They've placed orders for hundreds of millions of items, including gowns, gloves, masks and ventilators and say nearly 60 planeloads of supplies have arrived so far.