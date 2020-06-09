Experts decry delay of Divorce Act reforms

OTTAWA — Family law experts say the delay in implementing reforms to Canada's Divorce Act is particularly untimely — coming just as they're bracing for a surge of women seeking divorces after being cooped up for months with abusive partners during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reforms were to go into effect on July 1 but Justice Minister David Lametti announced late last week that has been postponed until next March.

Among other things, the highly anticipated reforms will, for the first time, provide a comprehensive definition of family violence and require the courts to take into account any instances of abuse when making decisions about custody and care of children.

Pamela Cross, legal director at Luke's Place in Oshawa, Ont., a support centre for women leaving abusive relationships, says the delay is another example of the pandemic disproportionately impacting women.