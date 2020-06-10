Coronavirus spreading in Brampton's overcrowded housing a growing concern

A Brampton councillor recently raised concerns about the city’s ongoing overcrowded housing problem and how it’s affecting the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the city — which was recently identified as a hot spot for the virus.
Overcrowded housing has been a longstanding issue in many areas of Brampton, with several councillors reporting 15 to 20 people or more people living in one house as a common sight, while touring their constituencies.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford listed Brampton as one of the province's COVID-19 hot spots on May 25, and wards 3 and 4 Coun. Jeff Bowman voiced his concerns about the role overcrowded households might be playing in that problem a couple of days later, during a committee of council meeting.
“My contention is that the Region of Peel numbers show that roughly 20 per cent of all the infections are within the 20- to 29-year-old age group. What age group is that? That’s the age group that’s usually in schools and universities. It’s the younger demographic,” said Bowman in an interview.
“When you pair that up with our hot spots and you see one of the main hot spots in Brampton is that area right around Sheridan College, which is well-known everywhere for having hundreds and hundreds of illegal second units with 10, 12 or 14 kids living in each one, you have to wonder, is there a correlation there?” he added.
Last year, wards 9 and 10 Coun. Gurpreet Dhillon said he had come across houses with up to 25 students living in them.
“I’ve seen 25 of these kids in one home,” Dhillon said. “I’ve seen the substandard (conditions) that they live in. Some of these homeowners who run these lodging houses, they’ll build (rooms) within kitchens,” he said at the time, adding the problem was more common among international students.
According to Region of Peel health officials, the most recent clusters of COVID-19 cases in the city have been occurring mostly in households and workplaces, and a growing portion of new cases have been identified among the 20- to 29-year-old age group.
The Region of Peel’s COVID-19 webpage showed a total of 2,739 confirmed or probable positive cases in Brampton as of 12:03 p.m. on June 9, with 590 or 21.5 per cent of those being in the 20 to 29 age bracket.
Peel interim medical officer of health Dr. Lawrence Loh told the Brampton Guardian that health officials share Bowman's concerns.
“Household clusters have been a significant driver of new cases in our community. Typically in Brampton but also throughout the Region of Peel,” he said. “There are many different sorts of houses where we know, for example, it’s not just students near colleges but we also know there are many people who are socio-economically disadvantaged (and) may be living in close quarters by virtue of their ability to afford housing.”
“We also know that there are many large multi-generational households in our community, as well. I believe we’ve seen household clusters in all sorts of settings. There is a lot of different reasons why there are a lot of large households in our region and I think that is contributing to what we’re seeing,” he added.
