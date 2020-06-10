Anti-Black racism protests slated for this weekend

A number of Anti-Black racism and Black Lives Matter protests are being planned for the region this weekend.

The demonstrations come in light of recent events in the U.S. and Canada, such as the death of George Floyd, who died after a police officer knelt on him for nearly nine minutes straight in Minneapolis, and Regis Korchinski-Paquet, who died after falling from her Toronto highrise balcony in the presence of police officers.

Her death is currently under investigation by the province’s Special Investigations Unit, while Floyd’s death has been a rallying point for widespread protests across the U.S.

Two rallies have already taken place in Hamilton over the last month, just days after Korchinski-Paquet and Floyd’s deaths. Both protests were peaceful.