Remove police from schools, demand youth advocates upset with public board decision

Remove police from schools and fund a review of police violence in schools;

Have the board stop calling police on students;

Collect and release data on the race and gender of students who face disciplinary action;

And implement a community-run alternative to disciplinary action with a focus on restorative justice.

Ruby Hye, a member of HWDSB Kids Need Help and a former student trustee, called the meeting outcome — a review alone — “frustrating but not surprising.”

“To me, what happened yesterday strongly indicates that the trustees sitting around that table don’t give a damn about Black students’ experiences,” Hye said.

At the meeting, student trustees Ahona Mehdi and Cameron Prosic raised concerns about the program and police in schools.

“It’s far overdue for our board to cut ties with these historically racist and colonial organizations who are failing to prioritize restorative justice and de-escalation techniques,” she said.

Prosic said the mandate of police in schools seems unclear, even to police.

“Oftentimes, they just end up roaming around the halls with the administrative staff,” he said. “Are they just muscle for the principal and vice-principal?”

Shawn McKillop, spokesperson for the board, said police in schools help with “administrative duties, school presentations, school visits, school meetings, school investigations, restorative/diversion referrals, school lockdown drills, patrol secondment, youth referral investigations not related to school incidents, training, conferences and workshops.”

Gachi Issa, another HWDSB Kids Need Help member, said the group has spoken with Black, Indigenous and racialized students who say they have been handcuffed, out in police cruisers and “carded” in school hallways “for very mundane things.”

Police spokesperson Jackie Penman said in an email police look forward to participating the review.

“We are open to any feedback coming out of a review and making any necessary changes to strengthen the School Liaison Officer program,” she wrote.

The HWDSB has recently spoken out against racism, just last week releasing a letter which later drew the ire of police unions.

“We are outraged by the acts of anti-Black racism and violence that led to the recent deaths of members of the Black community in the United States and Canada,” reads the June 1 online letter from board chair Alex Johnstone and education director Manny Figueiredo.

“The deaths of George Floyd and Regis Korchinski-Paquet remind us again of the ongoing, systemic injustice, inequality and violence that target Black communities.”

The Hamilton and Toronto police unions called the board “irresponsible” for linking the May 27 death of Toronto woman Korchinski-Paquet — who fell 24 floors while officers were in her apartment — to anti-Black racism.

In a statement, Johnstone said “the conversation will continue” at a board meeting June 22 when an update on the board’s Equity Action Plan is being presented.