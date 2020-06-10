Ontario reports 251 new COVID-19 cases

TORONTO — Ontario is reporting 251 new COVID-19 cases today, and 11 more deaths.

That brings the province to a total of 31,341 cases, including 2,475 deaths and 25,380 resolved cases — 551 more than the previous day.

The uptick in resolved cases means there are 300 fewer active cases over the previous day, and today marks the first day the percentage of resolved cases in the province is over 80.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says in a tweet that 59 of today's new cases are related to an outbreak in southwestern Ontario and the "vast majority" of the others are in the Greater Toronto Area.